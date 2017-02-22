Bryan School Board Selects Three Superintendent Candidates For A Second Round Of Interviews

Bryan School Board Selects Three Superintendent Candidates For A Second Round Of InterviewsFeatured Stories, News Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017
Three candidates for the Bryan school district’s superintendent opening will have a second interview next week.
The school board’s unanimous vote followed a two and a half hour executive session this afternoon where there was a review of seven interviews last week.
School board president Trey Moore says veteran board members told him that they have never had such a strong group.
Consultant Butch Felkner of the Texas Association of School Boards, who did not attend last week’s interviews, said he heard a healthy exchange among board members today.
The board plans to select a sole finalist on March 8th.
Check back for interviews with Trey Moore and Butch Felkner.
