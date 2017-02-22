Home » Featured Stories, News » Bryan School Board Selects Three Superintendent Candidates For A Second Round Of Interviews

Three candidates for the Bryan school district’s superintendent opening will have a second interview next week.

The school board’s unanimous vote followed a two and a half hour executive session this afternoon where there was a review of seven interviews last week.

School board president Trey Moore says veteran board members told him that they have never had such a strong group.

Consultant Butch Felkner of the Texas Association of School Boards, who did not attend last week’s interviews, said he heard a healthy exchange among board members today.

The board plans to select a sole finalist on March 8th.

On the other side of the closed doors, were members of the Bryan school board and their consultant...discussing who would be the three people interviewed a second time for the superintendent's job.

