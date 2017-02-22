Bryan Man On DPS Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List Is Captured

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced the capture of a Bryan man who was added this week to the state’s ten most wanted fugitive list.

That’s after 32 year old Michael Christopher Sanchez was pulled over Wednesday for an undisclosed traffic stop at an undisclosed location in Bryan.

DPS says they are reviewing information if a reward will be paid.

Sanchez had been sought since September 2015 for a parole violation.

According to online jail records, Sanchez was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with prior convictions, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and drug possession.