Aggies Win on Wild Pitch in the 12th

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Braden Shewmake scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the 12th inning as the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 6-5, on Blue Bell at Olsen Field Tuesday evening.

With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 12th, Shewmake got the frame started with a single to leftfield. After Walker Pennington was called out on interference, Joel Davis singled up the middle putting the winning run 90 feet away. Lumberjack pitcher Josh Ponder (0-1) attempted to intentionally walk Cole Bedford but misfired. A mad scramble on the wild pitch saw Shewmake scamper home to win the game.

The Aggies (4-0) dug themselves an early hole in the game after SFA’s eventful third inning. John Doxakis, making his first start as an Aggie, ran into trouble with two runners in scoring position and one out. A close bunt play at the plate went against A&M for the first run of the game. The next two Lumberjacks reached bringing the score to 3-0 and chasing Doxakis from the game. Kaylor Chafin worked the remainder of the frame, but the lefty was unable to keep the inherited runners from scoring. By the final out, SFA had posted a five-run frame.

SFA (2-3) gave the ball to Austin Hagy to start the game. Hagy started last year’s game against A&M and was tagged for six unearned runs in 3.0 innings of work. Tonight, Hagy kept the A&M bats silent for the first three frames before giving up two unearned runs in fourth and ending up with a no-decision.

The Aggies scratched away at the SFA lead in the fourth, fifth and sixth. After a two-out error extended the fourth inning, George Janca tripled for the third time this season scoring Davis and Blake Kopetsky. In the subsequent frame, Shewmake tripled setting up Walker Pennington for the RBI single.

The game-tying hit in the sixth came from the hot-hitting Jorge Gutierrez. The freshman cranked his third homer of the young season, a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left. He is hitting .714 (5-for-7) with one triple, four home runs, four walks and five RBI in 11 plate appearances.

The game fell into a stalemate from innings seven through eleven, with neither team plating a run. SFA used 10 different pitchers to quiet the Aggie bats that had scored 50 runs in the previous three games.

For Texas A&M, the bullpen worked nine scoreless frames after the misstep in the third. Landon Miner, Cason Sherrod, Corbin Martin and Mason Cole all worked two scoreless frames. Cole (1-0) picked up his first career win, stranding two runners in the top of the 12thto bring the Aggies up to bat for the final heroics.

The Aggies return to the diamond over the weekend for a three-game set with Pepperdine. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:32 pm.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics