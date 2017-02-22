Aggies Fall at Arkansas, 86-77

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– Tyler Davis ‘ game-high 21 points was not enough Wednesday night, as Texas A&M battled but fell late to Arkansas 86-77 at Bud Walton Arena.

The win is the fourth straight for the Razorbacks (21-7, 10-5 Southeastern Conference), giving them two separate four-game SEC winning streaks in the same season for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Jaylen Barford, who had a team-high 16 points, scored 10 in the second half, including six straight after Texas A&M (14-13, 6-9) cut Arkansas’ lead to 69-67 in the closing minutes. Manuale Watkins added a season-high 13 points for the Razorbacks, while Daryl Macon had 12, Dusty Hannahs 11 and Moses Kingsley 10.

Tyler Davis scored 21 points to lead the Aggies, who shot 50.8 percent (31 of 61 percent) in the loss.

Admon Gilder added 17 points for Texas A&M, while Robert Williams had 16 and Tonny Trocha-Morelos 10 in the loss.

Arkansas overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat the Aggies 62-60 in College Station last month.

This time around, the Razorbacks led by as many as eight points in the first half on their way to a 36-33 halftime lead.

Postgame Notes

Arkansas 86, Texas A&M 77

Feb. 22, 2017 – Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M fell to Arkansas, 86-77, Wednesday evening inside Bud Walton Arena, dropping the Aggies’ overall record to 14-13 with a 6-9 mark in SEC play.

The all-time series between the old Southwest Conference rivals now stands at 100-55 in favor of the Razorbacks … Texas A&M is 0-4 all-time inside Bud Walton Arena.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M placed four players in double-figure scoring and shot at least 50 percent for the 11 th time this season, but was guilty of 17 turnovers that led to a 21-13 Razorback advantage in points off turnovers.

time this season, but was guilty of 17 turnovers that led to a 21-13 Razorback advantage in points off turnovers. Arkansas owned a 36-33 lead at the intermission.

A&M used the starting lineup combination of Admon Gilder , JC Hampton , Tonny Trocha-Morelos , Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the sixth time this season (3-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sophomore Tyler Davis hit the 20-point mark for the sixth time in his career, finishing with 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting … Davis added seven boards, two blocks and an assists.

hit the 20-point mark for the sixth time in his career, finishing with 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting … Davis added seven boards, two blocks and an assists. Freshman Robert Williams notched his team-leading ninth double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds … Williams also blocked three shots to extend his nation-leading blocked shot streak to 27 games, as well as post his 21 st multi-block game.

notched his team-leading ninth double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds … Williams also blocked three shots to extend his nation-leading blocked shot streak to 27 games, as well as post his 21 multi-block game. Sophomore Admon Gilder scored 17 points in contest, while junior Tonny Trocha-Morelos contributed 10 … Trocha-Morelos also registered seven boards and a pair of blocks.

scored 17 points in contest, while junior contributed 10 … Trocha-Morelos also registered seven boards and a pair of blocks. Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy fell to 113-83 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 324-262 in 19 seasons as head coach.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics