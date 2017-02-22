My Aggie Nation Podcast: Freshman Braden Shewmake starts hot for A&M baseball

It’s wall-to-wall baseball on this week’s episode. Texas A&M freshman second baseman Braden Shewmake joins the show to talk about his quick transition from high school to college ball and Tuesday night’s extra-inning win over SFA that held some historical significance. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor discuss the A&M baseball team’s start to the season and try to pinpoint the most beautiful college ballpark in the country.

To listen on a mobile device, click here.