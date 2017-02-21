UPDATE: Blinn College Trustees Hold Annual Meeting In Bryan

UPDATE: all action items listed in the preview story below were approved on unanimous votes.

The yearly visit of the Blinn College board of trustees on the Bryan campus is tonight, Tuesday February 21.

More business about workforce training is on the agenda. The Blinn board will consider spending $75,000 thousand dollars to help pay for a study the Texas A&M system wants to do to assess workforce needs in Brazos and all surrounding counties.`The study will include one-on-one calls to most of the top 15 employers in the eight county region, along with an online survey targeting all employers with ten or more employees.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Texas A&M system’s workforce assessment study.

A&M system administrators are scheduled to appear to provide an update on the development of the RELLIS campus.

The Blinn board is scheduled to act on contracts for geotechnical and utility services related to the construction of the college’s RELLIS building.

The agenda also includes will receive an update on the college’s next strategic plan. That’s after administrators received 70 more survey responses. Final action is planned for next month.

Click HERE to read and download background information about Blinn’s strategic plan update.

The trustees newest member, Tammy Spohn of College Station, will be sworn in. She joins former Bryan city councilwoman Ann Horton as one of two Brazos County members appointed by the county commission.

Tonight’s gathering in the student center, also known as Building F, starts at 6:30.