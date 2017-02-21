State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, February 21st, 2017
State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed sex trafficking in Texas, Child Protective Services and Senate Bill 11, filed bills relating to high speed rail service, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, February 21.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
