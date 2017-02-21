Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed sex trafficking in Texas, Child Protective Services and Senate Bill 11, filed bills relating to high speed rail service, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, February 21.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

CharlesSchwertner022117

Posted by on Feb 21 2017.

