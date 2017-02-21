Grand Opening of Baylor Scott & White College Station Cancer Center Is Wednesday Afternoon

Baylor Scott & White’s (BSW) medical center in College Station now includes a 10,000 square foot cancer center.

BSW College Station region president Jason Jennings says the grand opening of the $6.1 million dollar facility is Wednesday afternoon. The reception and open house, which includes a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, starts at 4:30.

Jennings says the facility was part of the original plans when the hospital opened in the summer of 2013.

The center adds radiation oncology to the medical and surgical oncology services that have been offered at the medical center since its opening.

The center has image-guided radiation therapy equipment, which uses precise CT scanning to map out the tumor’s exact size and location. Jennings says this helps the radiation therapy team more precisely target the tumor.

Physician staff for the center are medical oncologists Juddi Yeh MD and Grace Akinyi-Joseph MD, along with radiation oncologist Bobby Bains, MD.

The cancer center will be assisted by the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute’s more than 2,000 ongoing projects.

Click below for comments from Jason Jennings, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.