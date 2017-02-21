Home » Featured Stories, News » Grand Opening of Baylor Scott & White College Station Cancer Center Is Wednesday Afternoon

Grand Opening of Baylor Scott & White College Station Cancer Center Is Wednesday Afternoon

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

Baylor Scott & White’s (BSW) medical center in College Station now includes a 10,000 square foot cancer center.

BSW College Station region president Jason Jennings says the grand opening of the $6.1 million dollar facility is Wednesday afternoon. The reception and open house, which includes a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, starts at 4:30.

Jennings says the facility was part of the original plans when the hospital opened in the summer of 2013.

The center adds radiation oncology to the medical and surgical oncology services that have been offered at the medical center since its opening.

The center has image-guided radiation therapy equipment, which uses precise CT scanning to map out the tumor’s exact size and location. Jennings says this helps the radiation therapy team more precisely target the tumor.

Physician staff for the center are medical oncologists Juddi Yeh MD and Grace Akinyi-Joseph MD, along with radiation oncologist Bobby Bains, MD.

The cancer center will be assisted by the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute’s more than 2,000 ongoing projects.

Click below for comments from Jason Jennings, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

021717-Jason-Jennings.mp3

 

Photo courtesy of Baylor Scott & White medical center, showing the College Station cancer center's GE Optima CT Simulator. This is made especially for image modeling of the tumor and therapy planning. For precision beam radiation delivery a precision modeling by computed tomography imaging is needed to program the linear accelerator for the therapy.

Photo courtesy of Baylor Scott & White medical center, showing the College Station cancer center’s GE Optima CT Simulator. This is made especially for image modeling of the tumor and therapy planning. For precision beam radiation delivery a precision modeling by computed tomography imaging is needed to program the linear accelerator for the therapy.

 

Photo courtesy of Baylor Scott & White medical center, showing the College Station cancer center's Varian TrueBeam advanced linear accelerator for precision external beam radiation.

Photo courtesy of Baylor Scott & White medical center, showing the College Station cancer center’s Varian TrueBeam advanced linear accelerator for precision external beam radiation.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113145

Posted by on Feb 21 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-