Bryan City Council Receives Capital Project Update

A lengthy list updating capital projects in the city of Bryan was given at last week’s council meeting.

City manager Kean Register said weather has delayed the progress of repairs at the Bryan Aquatic Center. Weather permitting, installation of the gutter resumed on Monday. That will be followed by applying plaster to the bottom of the pool. That work is expected to be finish in mid-March.

There was applause after Register announced the completion of a recreation area at the Bryan animal center, because the euthanization rate in January was 18 percent.

Register reported the B-C-S metropolitan planning authority will be voting soon on how to spend $12 million dollars a year starting in 2018 on new highway projects in the twin cities.

Register says the city has completed new traffic signals at 25 locations and is nearly completed with replacing signal controller boxes at 41 locations.

Expansion of the city cemetery is nearing completion.

And Register says you can follow the progress of Bryan’s new fire station #2 online.

Click below for comments from Kean Register at the February 14, 2017 Bryan city council meeting.