Williams Picks Up Third SEC Freshman of the Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second straight week and third overall time this season, Texas A&M’s Robert Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week after a standout week on the hardwood for the Maroon & White.

The 6-foot-9, 237-pound forward from Vivian, La., averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and 2.5 assists last week in contests against Vanderbilt and Auburn. Williams posted his third consecutive and team-leading eighth double-double of the season last Thursday against Vanderbilt, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds.

Returning to action Saturday against Auburn, Williams narrowly missed another double-double, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with nine rebounds. Additionally, he blocked a career-high six shot attempts, giving him 69 swats on the season, the second most for a season in A&M history (108, David Harris [1989-90]).

During SEC play, Williams is averaging 12.6 points per game while leading the league in blocked shots with 31 blocks (2.8 per game) and ranking second in both rebounding (9.2 boards per game) and field goal percentage (.540).

Arkansas’ Daryl Macon was named the SEC’s Player of the Week.

Williams and his teammates return to the court for a pair of games this week, beginning with a road contest at Arkansas on Wednesday before the Aggies come home to host Alabama inside Reed Arena Saturday evening.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics