Search Continues For Someone Who Jumped From A Bridge Into The Brazos River

Local public safety agencies responded to a 9-1-1 call of someone saying they were going to jump off the Highway 21 bridge into the Brazos River.

Burleson County sheriff’s deputy Christine Labertew says the body of the unidentified person has not been found following searches on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Labertew says the jump was witnessed by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy.

Assisting in the searches also included DPS, the Bryan and College Station police departments, and the Bryan fire department.

