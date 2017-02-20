Recapping Early Monday Morning Severe Weather

Damage and inconvenience from severe weather early Monday morning depended where you are in the Brazos Valley.

Leon County emergency management coordinator Jim Carrigan says “We passed this one by the skin of our teeth.”

Winds that peaked at 96 miles per hour near Marquez (mar-KAY) blew a barn across Highway 79 and took some roofs off chicken houses.

Reports to National Weather Service offices included 30 trees knocked down northwest of Marquez, an 18 wheeler striking a downed tree near Normangee, and fallen trees blocking Highway 7 in Robertson and Houston counties.

No property damage was reported in Brazos County. No injuries were reported and no families were displaced in Brazos or Leon counties.

The National Weather Service reported the peak wind gust at Easterwood Airport was 41 miles per hour, and 36 miles per hour at Coulter Field. Both took place shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

Rainfall at Easterwood Airport from midnight through 2 p.m. Monday measured 2.22 inches.

_______________________________________________________________________

There was considerable property damage in Milam County, according to posts and photos on the Rockdale and Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department Facebook pages.

FM 908 is closed between Apache Pass and Sheckles Lane due to major damage on an electric transmission line that crosses 908.

No injuries were reported by either of the volunteer fire departments.

_______________________________________________________________________

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ A severe storm system spawned a possible tornado that caused minor injuries and damaged more than 100 homes in the San Antonio area late Sunday night and early Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides says they’ve received reports that a possible tornado touched down in different parts of San Antonio, damaging more than 150 homes.

San Antonio Fire Department public information officer Joe Arrington tells San Antonio station KABB-TV that many structures were damaged but only minor injuries have been reported so far.