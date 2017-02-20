Fiery Crash West Of Bryan Kills San Antonio Man

A San Antonio man died in a fiery crash on Highway 21 west of Bryan Sunday at sunset.

Witnesses told Brazos County sheriff’s investigators an eastbound SUV crossed the center line near the Pleasant Hill Road overpass and struck an oncoming semi.

Killed at the scene was 20 year old Alex Jones.

The driver of the semi was taken to a Bryan hospital where they were treated and released.

Firefighters from precinct four and Bryan responded to extinguish fires to both vehicles.