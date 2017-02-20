Day Without Immigrants Impact On Local School Attendance

Thursday’s “Day Without Immigrants” protest, combined with the current wave of illnesses, resulted in reduced attendance in the Bryan and College Station school districts.

The impact was minimal in College Station ISD. CSISD average attendance rate is 12,580 and the percentage is 96.7. February 15, the daily attendance was 12,576 and the percentage was 96.33.

February 16, the daily attendance was 12,430 and the percentage was 95.02. CSISD did not do a campus breakdown.

In Bryan ISD, there were 1,559 more student absences the day of the protest compared to the day before and 1,479 compared to the day after.

According to information from Bryan ISD, there were 702 absences the day before the protest. That’s 4.45% of the district’s more than 15,000 students.

The day of the protests, there were 2,261 absences. That’s 14.34% of the district’s enrollment.

The day after the protest, there were 782 absences. That’s 4.96% of the district enrollment.

One of 24 Bryan ISD campuses had more than 100 absences the day before the protest. That number jumped to eight the day of the protest. The day after, the number fell to two.

Absentee rates were less than 10 percent at 22 of 24 BISD campuses the day before and the day after the protest.

The day of the protest, there were seven of 24 campuses missing less than 10 percent of their student bodies: Bowen, Branch, Houston, Johnson, Mitchell, Ross, and Bryan Collegiate.

Absentee percentages at eight Bryan ISD campuses went from single digits on Wednesday to double digits on Thursday and returned to single digits on Friday.

More than 20 percent of the student body was gone Thursday at three elementary schools.

Milam ES absentee rate increased from 3% the day before the protest to 29% the day of the protest.

15 students absent 2/15 to 131 on 2/16 to 15 on 2/17

Jane Long MS absentee rate increased from 4% to 23%

27 students absent 2/15 to 259 on 2/16 to 53 on 2/17

Jones ES absentee rate increased from 3% to 21%

38 students absent 2/15 to 142 on 2/16 to 20 on 2/17

Two high schools, one middle school, and two elementary campuses were missing between 12 and 17 percent of their student bodies on Thursday.

Bryan High absentee rate increased from 5% the day before the protest to 17% the day of the protest.

109 students absent 2/15 to 354 on 2/16 to 101 on 2/17

Kemp-Carver ES absentee rate increased from 4 to 14%

28 students absent 2/15 to 101 on 2/16 to 23 on 2/17

Rudder High absentee rate increased from 4% to 13%

89 students absent 2/15 to 205 on 2/16 to 106 on 2/17

Bonham ES absentee rate increased from 2% to 13%

17 students absent 2/15 to 105 on 2/16 to 21 on 2/17

SFA MS absentee rate increased from 5% to 12%

51 students absent 2/15 to 119 on 2/16 to 57 on 2/17