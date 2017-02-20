City of College Station Issues Wastewater Advisory

From the city of College Station:

Heavy rains contributed to an overflow of wastewater from the City of College Station’s wastewater collection system on Monday. The overflow stopped when the rain slowed, and operators cleaned and disinfected the affected area.

College Station Water Services estimates that 100,000 gallons overflowed from manholes located at Emerald Forest Parkway, Longmire Drive and Francis Drive. Because of the heavy rain and runoff, no environmental issues are expected. The wastewater ultimately overflowed into Bee Creek and Wolf Pen Creek, which flow into Carters Creek.

Wastewater spills of any size should be reported immediately to College Station Utilities Dispatch at 855-528-4278 (4CSU). This number is monitored 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in and around the area affected by the spill. Those who contact potentially contaminated materials should bathe and wash their clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Water Services at 979-764-3660.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality-Public Notification Form for Wastewater Discharges

Information about the Discharge

An unauthorized discharge or spill of wastewater has occurred from:

Wastewater: ____ Collection System: X

Facility Name: City of College Station wastewater collection system

Person to contact for information: David Coleman, Water Services Director 979-764-3660

Location of spill(s): Manhole at Longmire, Emerald Parkway, and Francis.

Estimated date and time of spill(s): Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 between 8:15 AM and 11:30 AM.

Estimated volume of spill(s) (number of gallons): Estimated to be 100,000 gallons.

Type of Spill (domestic): domestic wastewater

Description of the area potentially affected, including down gradient and lateral distance from spill(s) site: The area affected includes Bee Creek flowing east from Emerald Parkway and immediately downstream of the location of the spill, and Wolf pen Creek to Carter Creek.

Suspected cause of spill(s): Heavy rainfall contributed to inflow in the wastewater collection system, which caused the manholes to overflow.

List of actions taken including but, not limited to: Appropriate local government officials and the TCEQ regional office have been notified.

Precautionary Statements: Because the spill is estimated to be over 100,000 gallons, the following precautionary actions are recommended:

1. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

2. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

3. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

4. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.