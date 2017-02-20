Arts Update on WTAW

Arts Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Monday, February 20th, 2017
Kevin Patrick, Brenham Technical Theatre Director of Blinn College, discussed the Blinn College Theatre program during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, February 20. Chris Dyer from the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley also discussed this year’s Empty Bowls Jr. event.
Click below to hear Kevin and Chris visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
