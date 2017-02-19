Women’s Basketball Falls Just Short to No. 3 Mississippi State

Women’s Basketball Falls Just Short to No. 3 Mississippi StateSports Sunday, February 19th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION- No. 23 Texas A&M fell 72-67 to No. 3 Mississippi State in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) led 67-66 with 1:34 remaining after a layup by Khaalia Hillsman, but Mississippi State (27-1, 13-1 SEC) answered with baskets on their next two possessions to take a 3-point lead.
Danni Williams led the Aggies with 23 points. She was joined in double figures by Curtyce Knox (19), Hillsman (13) and Taylor Cooper (10).
The Aggies went 7-of-7 on 3-pointers, the most 3-point makes without a miss in Texas A&M history.
Mississippi State was led by Victoria Vivians, who scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half.
The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 23 to host No. 6 South Carolina at 8 p.m.
QUICKIE NOTES
- Texas A&M falls to 19-8 overall and 9-5 in SEC play. Mississippi State is 27-1 overall and 13-1 in SEC play
- The Aggies are 3-2 against ranked teams this season
- Texas A&M went 7-of-7 on 3-pointers, the most makes without a miss in school history
- Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 27 games this season
- Curtyce Knox scored 10+ points for the 13th time this season
- Taylor Cooper scored in double figures for the seventh time this season and fourth time in six games since moving to the starting lineup
- Danni Williams scored 20+ points for the ninth time this season
- She reached double figure points for the 25th time in 27 games this season
- Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 328-137 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 736-300 in his Hall of Fame career
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
