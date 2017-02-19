Women’s Basketball Falls Just Short to No. 3 Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION- No. 23 Texas A&M fell 72-67 to No. 3 Mississippi State in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) led 67-66 with 1:34 remaining after a layup by Khaalia Hillsman , but Mississippi State (27-1, 13-1 SEC) answered with baskets on their next two possessions to take a 3-point lead.

Danni Williams led the Aggies with 23 points. She was joined in double figures by Curtyce Knox (19), Hillsman (13) and Taylor Cooper (10).

The Aggies went 7-of-7 on 3-pointers, the most 3-point makes without a miss in Texas A&M history.

Mississippi State was led by Victoria Vivians, who scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 23 to host No. 6 South Carolina at 8 p.m.

QUICKIE NOTES

The Aggies are 3-2 against ranked teams this season

Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 27 games this season

Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 27 games this season

Curtyce Knox scored 10+ points for the 13th time this season
Taylor Cooper scored in double figures for the seventh time this season and fourth time in six games since moving to the starting lineup

Danni Williams scored 20+ points for the ninth time this season. She reached double figure points for the 25th time in 27 games this season

scored 20+ points for the ninth time this season Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 328-137 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 736-300 in his Hall of Fame career

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics