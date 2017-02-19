Texas A&M Men Break Nine School Standards, One SEC Meet Record at SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team broke nine school records, including one meet record, while finishing seventh at the 2017 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships that ended on Saturday at Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee campus.

The Aggies scored 759 points over the five days of competition and trailed Florida (1,271,5 points), Georgia (985), Auburn (925.5), Alabama (897), Missouri (771.6) and Tennessee (770.5) in the team standings. Rounding out the field were South Carolina (696), LSU (641) and Kentucky (481.5). The 759 points were easily the biggest point total for the Aggies since joining the SEC for the 2012-13 and the seventh-place finish also matched the team’s highest finish.

At the 2017 SEC Championships, the Aggies set an SEC meet record in the three-meter dive and shattered nine school records — 50-yard free style, 100 backstroke (twice), 200 backstroke, 200 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM (twice), three-meter dive, as well as the 200 and 400 medley relays.

“There were so many great things that happened this week,” Aggie head coach Jay Holmes said. “We set nine school records and were able to accomplish a lot. We’re not happy with the placing. We had it in our hands to be fifth here but we weren’t able to get it done and that’s frustrating. I’m happy that we gave ourselves a chance to be top five with a really strong morning today. We knew we had to be great to give ourselves a chance and they did that. We just needed a little more tonight.”

Highlighting the Aggies’ final day in Knoxville was the strong diving of junior Tyler Henschel , who finished his strong 2017 SEC meet with a third-place finish in the platform dive with a score of 435.40. In the prelims, Henschel flirted with the school record with a lifetime best of 444.45. In addition to Saturday’s effort, Henschel was victorious in the one-meter dive and third in the three-meter dive.

“Tyler’s definitely come a long way,” Aggie diving coach Jay Lerew said. “This is really the first time he’s been healthy for the SEC meet. He had a little bit of a rough start tonight. He had great tops, but little things happened that hurt him score-wise. But he fought back for that medal and I thought that was a quite an accomplishment.”

Additionally, sophomore Sam Thornton narrowly missed the Championship final in the platform dive, finishing ninth with a score of 341.40. For the meet, the Aggies’ dive crew produced at least two scorers in all three dives and put five entries in Championships finals.

“We committed early to bringing as many divers as we could to this meet,” Holmes said. “Our divers do a great job for us. They gave us a huge kick-start on the first night when they combined to score 94 points in the one-meter. The divers played a huge role in what we’re trying to do here.”

After breaking four school records on Friday night, the Aggies got another record-breaking performance from junior Brock Bonetti in the 200-yard backstroke. Bonetti became the first Aggie to go under 1:42 while lowering his own school record to 1:41.77 and placing sixth in the race. Texas A&M also got a strong effort in the race from freshman Anthony Kim , who placed 14th with a time of 1:43.05 in the B final. In the morning prelims, Kim produced a lifetime best time of 1:42.93, which puts him No. 2 on the Aggies’ top 10 list in the race.

“We’ve known that Brock has that in him, it was just a question of him having the right opportunity and putting him in the right place to do it,” Holmes said. “Brock lowering his own school records was probably our highlight of the day on the swimming side. He’s a hard worker, a great leader and he loves to compete.”

The Aggies also scored solid points in the 100 freestyle with three swimmers advancing to the finals and combining for 34 points. Senior Cory Bolleter led the way with an eighth place finish in a time of 43.26 after he had produced a lifetime best time of 43.05 in the prelims. Senior Jacob Gonzales placed 16th with a time of 43.90 and freshman Adam Koster chipped in a 24th place effort in 44.58 (after producing a lifetime best 44.00 in the prelims).

Three Aggies combined to score 48 points in the 200 yard breaststroke with junior Jonathan Tybur taking eighth in the A final in 1:56.43 in the A final and junior Mauro Castillo winning the B final in 1:54.42. Freshman Ben Walker contributed a 19th place final in the C final in 1:58.74.

Texas A&M closed out the meet with an eight-place finish in the 400 free relay with the foursome of Koster, Bolleter, Gonzalez and Bonetti touching in 2:54.88.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics