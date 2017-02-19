No. 17 Aggies Edge Out Ladyjacks, 8-7, to Sweep Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M softball team concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a tight 8-7 victory over Stephen F. Austin Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex. The Aggies conclude the tournament with a seamless 5-0 record and move to 10-0 on the season.

The Aggies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over the Ladyjacks (2-8) in the bottom of the first. Sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink led off with a single up the middle and moved into scoring position at third after a double from junior Tori Vidales. The Aggies scored two runs on a sacrifice fly to left field from freshman Sarah Hudek, which was dropped and allowed Vidales to touch home.

SFA cut into the Aggies’ lead, 2-1, in the top of the third as Katie Clark doubled to left field to bring home Kiriany Hornberger.

The Maroon and White responded in the bottom of the third scoring four runs to extend their lead, 6-1. A pair of walks put junior Ashley Walters and Hudek on base and later scored off of a two-run double from sophomore Samantha Show. Junior Kristen Cuyos singled to center and was brought in by a double from sophomore Riley Sartain, who later reached home on a single from Alderink.

In the sixth, freshman Miranda Miles hit and RBI infield single, before Cuyos delivered a two-out, two-run blast for her second home run of the season to push the Aggies ahead 8-1.

The Ladyjacks battled back in the top of the seventh, scoring six runs on five hits and four walks. Autumn Holloway and Clark started the inning with a pair of singles. A trio of walks brought home two Ladyjacks, closing the Aggie lead, 8-3. Amber Landry and Hornberger tacked on two more runs with back-to-back singles. A bases loaded walk for Lauren Becker added another run for SFA and a single from Clark brought home Landry making the score 8-7 before a groundout to first base ended the game.

Junior Lexi Smith (3-0) earned the win for the Aggies after throwing 6.1 innings and notching a season high of 12 strikeouts. Show relieved Smith in the seventh inning and recorded her second save of the season.

The Maroon and White return to action Thursday as they travel to Cathedral City, Calif., to compete in the Mary Nutter Classic. The Aggies will face Long Beach State in game one at the Big League Dreams at 5:00 pm. CT.

A live stream of every game at the Mary Nutter Classic can be seen online at FloSoftball.com and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the seventh inning…

“These are the games that we had every opportunity to go out there and shut these guys down, sending them out in five and instead we let them hang around. Tip your hat to SFA. They didn’t quit. They didn’t give up. They kept going out there and going at it and took their walks. You figure if they take 11 walks during the day, they have a good chance at winning the ball game. We need to do a better job on the mound in that situation. We had all those opportunities with runners on base and the right people stepping up, and we are not taking advantage of that and we hurt ourselves.”

On Cuyos and Walters…

“I thought Ashley (Walters) was terrific this weekend on the plate, Kristen too. She [Kristen] had a break out weekend going 2 for 3 on the plate today. Riley Sartain, I don’t know anyone that looked better than her all weekend. Every game she got better and better when she stepped on, it didn’t matter if there were two outs or if there was nobody out. Runners on, or no runners on, she looked exceptional today.”

On no errors all weekend…

“I don’t remember an error. I don’t think we made any, which is hard to do no matter who we play. I thought our team was exceptional. We were smart when we knew we didn’t have a play and took outs when we had outs. I thought Riley (Sartain) had a really nice weekend defensively and she looked really good out there; all of the infielders did. I am really pleased to see what the defense is doing out there.”