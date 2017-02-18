Texas A&M Women Repeat as SEC Champs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team repeated as team champions with a wire-to-wire victory at the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championships that finished on Saturday at the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee campus.

The Aggies owned the team lead after all five days of the 2017 Championships and finished with a school record 1,304 points to out-distance runner-up Georgia (1,113).

It was the Aggies’ sixth conference championship in program history and also the sixth under head coach Steve Bultman , who is in the midst of his 18thseason at the helm of the Texas A&M swimming and diving program. Under Bultman, the Aggies have won the 2016 and 2017 SEC Championships, as well as the 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2012 Big 12 Conference team titles.

The Aggies put the meet out of reach with a dominating display of talent and depth in the 200-yard breaststroke with seven swimmers combining to score a whopping 163 points in the second to last race of the women’s meet. Texas A&M swept the top three spots in the race with sophomore Sydney Pickrem winning her second individual crown of the meet with a time of 2:06.66. She was trailed closely by senior silver medalist Ashley McGregor in 2:07.54 and 2016 champion Bethany Galat in third in 2:08.09. Also in the A final, senior Franko Jonker grabbed fifth in 2:10.02 and junior Esther Gonzalez placed sixth in 2:10.11. Junior Jorie Caneta won the consolation final in 2:10.10 and sophomore Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo was second in the C final in 2:11.50.

The Aggies opened the scoring on Saturday with junior Caitlyn Moon finishing 17th in the 1,650-yard freestyle in a season-best time of 16:27.57.

A trio of Aggies contributed 36 points in the 200 backstroke with junior Lisa Bratton taking fifth in the A final in a time of 1:52.08, and freshman Sara Metzsch and junior Laura Norman chipping in 19th (1:56.90) and 20th (1:57.26) finishes.

Five Aggies combined to score 79 points in the 100 freestyle with junior Beryl Gastaldello leading the way in fourth with a time of 48.02 and junior Kristin Malone took seventh in 48.82. In the B final, freshman Amy Miller was 12 in 49.36 and sophomore Claire Rasmus placed 15th in 49,46. Sophomore Lexie Lupton chipped a 22nd place effort in 49.81 in the C final.

The Aggies closed out the final day of competition with a runner-up finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The foursome of senior Sarah Gibson , Malone, Miller and Gastaldello touched in a season-best time of 3:13.37, which make the group the fourth-fastest in school history.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics