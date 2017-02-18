No. 17 Texas A&M Downs New Mexico and Missouri State

COLLEGE STATION – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M softball team swept day two of the Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday, defeating New Mexico, 10-1, and Missouri State, 8-2, at the Aggie Softball Complex.

In the first game, New Mexico (4-5) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI infield single by Cameryn O’Grady.

Texas A&M (9-0) responded in the bottom half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead on a two-out two-run homer by sophomore Samantha Show .

The Maroon and White extended their lead in the third when sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink reached base on a walk and scored on a junior Tori Vidales single up the middle. Junior Ashley Walters hit a double to center, followed by a single from freshman Sarah Hudek to bring Vidales around to score.

Junior Kristen Cuyos delivered a two-RBI double, plating Hudek and Walters. A walk with the bases loaded to junior Erica Russell added another run to the Aggie’s five-run inning.

Vidales opened the bottom of the fourth with a single to left field, and scored on Walters’ first career triple. Hudek doubled to left field, scoring freshman Blake-Ann Fritsch , who came in to pinch run for Walters. Seniors Reagan Boenker and Celena Massey both delivered pinch-hit singles in their first at-bats of the season, giving the Aggies a 10-1 advantage.

Junior Trinity Harrington earned the win to move to 3-0 on the year. The Greeley, Colo., native threw her second complete game of the season, giving up only two hits with five strikeouts.

Against the Bears, the Aggies took a 1-0 lead in the first on a solo home run to left center by Vidales. The Bears responded in the second to take the lead, 2-1, off of a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly.

The Maroon and White tied the game in the second as freshman Kelbi Fortenberry drew a bases loaded walk.

The Aggies opened up the game up with a five-run third inning to extend the lead to 7-2. Walters led off with a walk and moved to third on a single by Hudek. Show then singled through the left side to score Walters, before junior Kristen Cuyos hit a three-run homer, her first of the season. Vidales capped off the inning with a RBI single to left.

Show tossed a complete game six-hitter to her fourth victory of the season. The East Bernard, Texas, native gave up six hits, two earned runs and struck out two.

The Maroon and White close out the Texas A&M Invitational on Sunday against SFA at 11:00 a.m. The game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the offensive performance….

“I was really happy to see how we started to get comfortable at the plate. We got more aggressive. You saw us earlier in the season where we weren’t doing a good job of going with the pitch. I think what we are seeing out of our team right now is that we can show power going to the opposite field. When you can do that, it is really promising. It was nice to see us hit throughout our order. We had so many scoring opportunities on the day. I can’t even imagine how explosive this day would have been with another two or three timely hits. I talked to our players a little bit when we were struggling offensively to score runs and I said that we are too good to worry about it. We just need to go out and work hard. Hitting is contagious, so when it opens for us I feel bad for the teams that have to face that. That is what we saw today.”

On the pitching staff….

“With Samantha [Show in the second game], the second inning she was pulling the ball down in the middle of the plate. I think she was getting way too much plate. I went out to the mound before we started that third inning and had a chat with her that she needed to sharpen up and command some presence on the mound. She just flipped it. She turned it around and started hitting spots and throwing harder. I thought she really buckled down and made a transition to win this game on the mound. I thought Trinity [Harrington] had a good day. She looked good out there. She had to make a couple of adjustments and she did. The story for us right now is our pitching staff and how they are managing their pitch counts and playing defense. It’s nice to see our kids get out there and be athletic.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics