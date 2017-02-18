Aggies Complete Series Sweep of BGSU with 16-5 Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies ransacked the Bowling Green Falcons in the nightcap of Saturday’s twinbill, 16-5, to cap off a dominating three-game series sweep on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies outscored the Falcons by a combined tally of 50-8 for the opening weekend. It marked the most runs the Maroon and White have produced in an opening three-game weekend, topping the 48 scored in 1999. It also marked Texas A&M’s top run tally for a three-game series since scoring 53 against Texas Tech in March 1989. The last time Texas A&M won three games in a series by more than 10 runs apiece came in March of 1999 against UT Pan American.

Nick Choruby led the Aggies at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBI. Logan Foster, Braden Shewmake, Walker Pennington and Jorge Gutierrez all notched a pair of hits.

For the third time in the series, the Aggies produced a run in the first inning. Choruby reached on an error by second baseman Mitchell Schneider, moved to second in an infield single by Logan Foster and scored when Pennington laced a single through the left side of the infield for the 1-0 lead.

A defensive lapse allowed the Falcons to tie the score in the third. Nick Piazza drew a leadoff walk moved to second on a wild pitch on strike three to Justin Mott. Schneider then bounced a ball back to Aggie starter Mitchell Kilkenny. In a bit of confusion, Kilkenny threw the ball to second with no force play at the bag and the runners reached safely at the corners. Jake Wilson made Texas A&M pay for the mistake, putting down a squeeze bunt to score Piazza.

Bowling Green took its first lead of the series in the fourth. With one out, Randy Righter reached on an infield single and Derek Drewes singled to leftfield. Riley Minorik knocked both runners in with a triple for a 3-1 lead. Kilkenny was able to regroup, stranding Minorik at third with strikeouts of Piazza and Mott.

The Aggies offered an immediate response in the home half of the fourth. With one out, Gutierriez tripled to the gap in left-center and scored on a single to leftfield by Austin Homan. With two outs, Choruby singled rightfield to put runners on the corners and Foster singled to leftfield to plate the equalizer. An RBI single by Shewmake and an error gave Texas A&M a 5-3 lead.

The Maroon and White lead ballooned to 11-3 with a six-run fifth. Highlights of the frame included a two-run infield single by Choruby and RBI doubles by Shewmake and Pennington.

Texas A&M delivered the knockout blow with a five-run seventh. The inning include an RBI double by Baine Schoenvogel and a two-run triple by George Janca.

Mitchell Kilkenny (1-0) earned the winning, yielding three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six in 5.0 innings. John Doxakis each worked scoreless innings.

Zac Carey (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Bowling Green. He allowed seven runs, three earned, on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one in 4.1 innings.

Texas A&M returns to action Tuesday when the Maroon and White host the SFA Lumberjacks in a 6:32 pm contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

