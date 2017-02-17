Phillips Wins Burns Intercollegiate; Aggies Finish Second

LIHUE, Hawai’i – Sophomore Chandler Phillips carded the second-best 54-hole total in school history at 15-under par to claim medalist honors at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate Tuesday at Wailua Golf Club. Meanwhile, as a team the Aggies finished second in the 18-team field.

Phillips’ three round total of 15-under ((67-66-68=201, -15) trailed only a 16-under performance by Ben Crancer during the 2013 Dick’s Challenge Cup.

The win was also the second medalist showing of the season for the Huntsville, Texas, native who also topped the field at the Golfweek Conference Challenge during the fall.

“Chandler is just a stud,” Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said. “He was three-under and hit it out of bounds on the 12th hole to drop him down into a tie for the lead. After a few pars, he the birdied the last three holes to win by three. That was pretty impressive because they weren’t easy holes or easy birdies. He just made up his mind he was going to win this thing … The way he’s been playing the last few weeks, I think he’s proving himself to be one of the best players in the country.”

On the team leaderboard, Texas A&M (276-281-282=839) ended the tournament at 25-under par to finish just four shots back of team champion Virginia (-29) and hold off UNLV (-24), which charged up the leaderboard Friday with the day’s lowest round of 14-under. The team score was the fourth-lowest team total during a 54-hole event in school history.

Additionally, the top-three showing in the team standings was A&M’s fourth in six tournaments this season.

Joining Phillips near the top of the leaderboard was junior Kavan Eubank (69-69-72=210, -6) who carded his third top-10 finish of the year by ending play in ninth place.

Rookie Dan Erickson (71-75-71=217, +1) completed the tournament in a tie for 26th place, while sophomore Brandon Smith (69-72-77 =18, +2) and junior Andrew Paysse (74-74-71=219, +3) earned shares of 32nd and 40th place, respectively.

“I am so proud of these guys for the way they played, fought and battled all week,” Higgins added. “It was a really great effort on their part. We got off to a rough start today, I think we were feeling the heat a little bit and tried to do too much, because they really wanted to win. That put us behind the eight-ball early, but we finished like champions.”

A trio of Aggies also competed in the event as individuals, highlighted by Jake Goodman (72-71-70=213, -3) in a tie for 13th. Also participating were Max Miller (76-70-71=217, +1) and Josh Gliege (75-72-72=219, +3).

Texas A&M men’s golf team returns to action Feb. 15-17 when it travels to Lafayette, La., to take part in the Louisiana Classics.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics