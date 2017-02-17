Ken Paxton May Face Two Jury Trials In Collin County

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) – The judge overseeing the felony securities fraud charges against Texas’ Republican attorney general says he’ll attempt to seat a jury without changing where the case will be tried.

Special prosecutors have asked that the proceedings be moved out of Paxton’s home county, blaming a tainted jury pool.

But the Dallas Morning News reports that during a pretrial hearing Thursday, Judge George Gallagher said he planned to “at least try to choose a jury here.”

Gallagher didn’t issue a formal ruling on the change of venue request, though. Until he does, Paxton is set to stand trial in May in the Dallas suburb of Collin County.

Prosecutors also said that they’d like to hold two, back-to-back trials, one on registration charges and a longer fraud case against Paxton after that.