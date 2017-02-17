Houston Dynamo PDL Affiliate Team Name Revealed

Bryan – College Station, TX (February 17, 2017) – After more than 2600 votes were cast, the new Houston Dynamo Premier Development team will be named…. Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C..

“The Cavalry is such a great tie-in to the rich military history of the Brazos Valley” said Uri Geva, Partner in the Clutch Entertainment Group the management group for the Brazos Valley Bombers and the new PDL franchise. Geva continued by sharing “We are thrilled to have seen such a great alignment between the thousands of votes and our organizations goals of being a major part of our community”.

The Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C. won an on-line vote and was the favorite, garnering over 63% of the vote. Some of the other names considered were the Rail Runners, Volts, Brigade and Cannons.

The team crest and colors will be Black, Red & White with the crest having two stars representing the two largest communities in the Brazos Valley “Bryan” & “College Station”.

Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C. will get the season started at Nutrabolt Stadium on Monday, June 5 th and will play a total of 8 home games for their inaugural season in the Premier Development League.

To keep up with the inaugural season for the Cavalry F.C. go to BVCavalryFC.com