College Station Hosts Regional Quidditch Championships

College Station is playing host to the U.S. Quidditch Association’s Southwest Regional Championship this weekend at Veterans Park.

Texas A&M has two teams playing in the field of 21 – Texas A&M Quidditch and The Silver Phoenix.

Austin Erickson, President of the Texas A&M Quidditch Association, said even non-Harry Potter fans will enjoy the excitement of what he calls a “chaotic” sport.

“That’s just how the sport is. Some people come out because they love the sport, which is how I was, or some people come out because they are real familiar and love the series,” said Erickson.

Unlike the Harry Potter version, which is played on broomsticks in the air, human Quidditch is a full contact sport that combines elements of rugby, dodgeball, and Olympic handball.

Other activities, vendors and food trucks will also be at Veterans Park for this free event.

Click here to find teams and game times for the Southwest Regional Champsionship.

Click here to find more information about Texas A&M Quidditch.

Click below to hear Austin Erickson visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

AustinErickson021017