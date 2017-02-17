Arrests For Deadly Conduct, Armed Robbery, Reckless Driving, Road Rage, Multiple DWI’s, & DWLI

A Bryan woman is in jail, accused of firing a gun at her husband. According to the arrest report, 45 year old Sally Garza told Bryan police she fired a shot at a trailer her husband was standing next to. The husband told police he had taken another pistol away from Garza before the shot was fired from the second handgun. The arrest report did not indicate what happened before the shooting, which was reported Wednesday night shortly before 6:30 in the area of Carver and Tatum.

A Bryan man arrested in Waco in June of last year was transferred this week to the Brazos County jail on an armed robbery charge from October of 2015 in College Station. According to the arrest report, 20 year old Yul Hollingsworth Jr. is accused of pulling out a handgun and striking a man who did not have the money to pay for a half-ounce of marijuana…then attempting to shoot the man with a second pistol that malfunctioned.

A Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the 14th time in 12 years. 30 year old Jazzarray Johnson was arrested following a foot chase with a DPS trooper in the area of Highways 21 and 47 Wednesday around 5 p.m. According to the arrest report, that’s after the trooper clocked Johnson’s car going 118 miles per hour on highway 21 in Burleson County. Johnson was arrested for reckless driving, evading arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earlier this week in the area of Highways 21 and 47 was a road rage incident that brought out DPS and the Brazos County sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s arrest report, a semi intentionally struck a two ton truck, forcing the pickup into the median on 21 near OSR. The driver of the semi, 49 year old Daniel Flitz of Hearne, is out of jail after posting bond on a charge of deadly conduct. No injuries were reported.

A Bryan man has been arrested for the sixth time for driving while intoxicated. 30 year old William Rice was stopped earlier this week at two in the morning by a Bryan police officer who clocked him going 53 miles per hour on Villa Maria between Cavitt and South College. According to the arrest report, Rice told the officer he had consumed alcohol and was taking Prednisone, Amoxicillin, Tamiflu, Vyvanse, and Adderall. Rice, who is out of jail after posting bond, is awaiting trial from an arrest a year ago on a DWI charge with two prior convictions.

A broken tail light led to the sixth arrest of a Bryan man in 14 months for driving with a suspended license. According to the arrest report from Bryan police, 51 year old Tommy McGaha hit the tail light several times to get it working again. Then he was arrested for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions. McGaha is out of jail after posting bond.