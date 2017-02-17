Arrest This Week From Hit And Run Crash In CS Last September

Last September, there was a noon hour crash near Northgate where a pickup struck a moped and the truck left the scene.

This week, the driver of the truck was booked in the Brazos County jail on a charge of causing serious bodily injury to the driver of the moped.

27 year old Armando Rios is held on a bond of $50,000 dollars.

The driver of the moped was ejected after she was struck and landed partially under another vehicle stopped at the traffic signal.

She was hospitalized for injuries that included a fractured arm, a concussion, a partially collapsed lung, and three fractured ribs.

According to the arrest report, Rios drove away following the collision on Wellborn at University, driving with the moped under his truck until the pickup became disabled on Wellborn near George Bush.

After Rios got out and left the scene, College Station police used surveillance video to find Rios 15 minutes later in the area of Holleman and Winding.