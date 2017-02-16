Turnovers Costly in Aggie Women’s Loss at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La.- No. 23 Texas A&M had chances on two late possessions, but fell 67-63 to LSU in a women’s basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“We just didn’t get the job done tonight,” said Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair . “I told the team before the game that this game was going to come down to the last minute, like so many other of our conference games.”

“I thought we were doing a good job when we were coming back in the second half, but we made a lot of uncharacteristic bad turnovers,” added Blair.

Neither team led by more than seven points during the game, but the Lady Tigers (18-8, 7-6 SEC) led heading into the game’s final minute. The Aggies (19-7, 9-4 SEC) had a chance to erase a 1-point deficit with 43.2 to play but turned the ball over. After LSU hit a free throw on the other end, the Aggies again had a chance to tie with 23.4 to play, but the Texas A&M shot bounced off the rim.

Khaalia Hillsman led the Aggies with 24 points and after going 12-of-17 from the field. She was joined in double-figures by Taylor Cooper , who scored 12 points.

Curtyce Knox added 10 assists.

The Aggies return home on Sunday, February 19 to host No. 3 Mississippi State at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M falls to 19-7 on the season and 9-4 in SEC play. LSU is now 18-7 on the season and 8-5 in the SEC.

Khaalia Hillsman scored 20+ points for the ninth time this season She has scored in double figures in all 26 games this season She made her first seven shots from the field

scored 20+ points for the ninth time this season Taylor Cooper scored in double figures for the sixth time this season and the seventh time in her Texas A&M career

scored in double figures for the sixth time this season and the seventh time in her Texas A&M career Curtyce Knox passed Dawn Marsh (Tennessee, 1987-88, 243 assists) and Brandi McCain (Florida, 1998-99, 246 assists) for seventh on the SEC single-season assist list. Knox has 247 assists this season. She had 10+ assists for the 13 th time this season

passed Dawn Marsh (Tennessee, 1987-88, 243 assists) and Brandi McCain (Florida, 1998-99, 246 assists) for seventh on the SEC single-season assist list. Knox has 247 assists this season. Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 328-136 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 736-199 in his Hall of Fame career. He is 14th all-time and eighth among active coaches in career wins.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics