Texas A&M to Face Vanderbilt Thursday night on WTAW

Aggie Basketball Game #25:

Texas A&M (13-11; 5-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt (12-13; 5-7 SEC)

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 · 6 p.m. (CT)

Memorial (14,316) · Nashville, Tenn.

RADIO: WTAW 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Dave South , Play-by-Play

Mike Caruso , Commentary

TV: ESPN2 (For more info – 12thMan.com/TV)

Sean Farnham, Play-by-Play

Seth Greenberg, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius Ch. 145 / XM Ch. 190

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

LIVE MOBILE LIVE STATS: tamustats.com

—

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team completes the second half of a quick two-game roadtrip on Thursday night as the Aggies visit Memorial Gym in Nashville to face Vanderbilt. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 with Sean Farnham and Seth Greenberg calling all the action from the historic venue. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M (13-11; 5-7 SEC) will be looking for a measure of revenge after the Commodores came to Reed Arena on Jan. 31 to hand the Aggies a 68-54 loss. Sophomore Tyler Davis scored a game-high 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Aggies, but the team struggled overall offensively by shooting just 39 percent from the floor.

The Aggies have enjoyed recent success on the road during league play as a 71-62 loss at No. 17 Florida on Saturday snapped a two-game SEC road winning streak for the Aggies that featured an 80-76 win at Ole Miss on Jan. 25 and an 85-73 win at LSU on Feb. 4.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, brings a 12-13 overall record into Thursday’s affair after losing at Missouri 72-52 on Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy

Aggie forward Robert Williams

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• The Aggie shot 10-for-11 from the free throw line for a season-best 90.9 percentage during Saturday’s game at Florida, but converted on just four of 18 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc (20 percent).

• Freshman Robert Williams collected his team-leading seventh double-double of the season, finishing with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds … The Vivian, La., native also blocked four Gator shot attempts, giving him 61 swats on the season … Williams became just the seventh player in Texas A&M history to block 60 or more shots in a season.

• Sophomore Admon Gilder continues to play Ironman for the Aggies, playing all 40 minutes for the seventh straight game … The Dallas native scored 12 points to reach double figures for the eighth straight game and 30th time in his career … Additionally, Gilder registered a career-high five steals against the Gators, his 16th game this season with multiple swipes.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 2/13 games)

• The Aggies rank 12th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.7 per contest (second in the SEC).

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking second in the SEC by shooting 46.2 percent from the field as a team, they are also second in the SEC (31st nationally) in assists with an average of 16.5 per contest.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M ranks second in the conference in rebounding margin at +5.6 and leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (13.3) and offensive rebound percentage (.381) … The Aggies are 20th nationally in offensive rebounds per game.

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 19th in fewest fouls this season (397).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC’s brightest freshmen, ranking second in the league (18th nationally) with 61 blocked shots for an average of 2.5 per game … He ranks fourth in the SEC in rebounding at 7.4 per contest.

• During SEC play, Williams ranks first in both blocked shots (2.6 per game) and field goal percentage (.547) while checking in at second in rebounding (8.9 boards per game).

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 16th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 61.6 percent from the field … He also ranks seventh in the SEC in total rebounding at 7.2 per contest while checking in second in the league on the offensive glass at 3.1 offensive rebounds per outing (37th nationally).

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking second in steals per game (2.1), third in minutes played (33.7) and ninth in assists per game (3.9) … Gilder ranks 20th nationally in steals per game.

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC’s top shooters, checking in at sixth in the league shooting 36.7 percent from long range while making 2.0 3-point baskets per contest, fifth in the SEC.

NOTING VANDERBILT

• The Commodores dropped their last decision at Missouri, falling to the Tigers 52-72 … Vanderbilt is now 12-13 on the season and 5-7 in SEC games.

• Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are currently tied for eighth in the SEC standings alongside Auburn, Mississippi State and Georgia who are all 5-7 in league play.

• Vanderbilt is 7-5 overall in Memorial Gymnasium this season and 1-4 in conference play, dropping their last four conference home games.

• Junior guard/forward Matthew Fisher-Davis and senior forward Luke Kornet were named to the Preseason Second Team All-SEC … Fisher-Davis is currently second in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (.391).

• In conference play, the Commodores have been led in scoring by Fisher-Davis (14.7), Kornet (13.8) and junior guard Riley LaChance (11.3).

• Vanderbilt is first in the SEC in free throw percentage (.752) and in 3-point field goals made and attempted (124, 333).

• This is head coach Bryce Drew’s first year in Nashville … he previously was the head coach at Valparaiso for five seasons where he was 124-49 … his brother Scott is in his 14th year as the head coach of Baylor.

SERIES HISTORY VS VANDERBILT (VANDY LEADS 6-2)

• Thursday’s meeting will be the ninth between the Aggies and Commodores on the hardwood.

• Earlier this season on Jan. 31, Vanderbilt notched a 68-54 win over the Aggies inside Reed Arena in College Station.

• Last season the two schools squared off in two meetings with each squad winning on its home court … The Commodores took a 77-60 victory in Nashville on Feb. 4 before the Aggies got a measure of revenge with a 76-67 win at Reed Arena on the final day of the regular season March 5 … The win over the Commodores clinched a share of the 2016 SEC title for the Aggies.

• The only meeting between the schools prior to Texas A&M joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season came on Dec. 3, 1955, in Nashville … The Commodores prevailed with a 79-69 victory.

• A&M’s Billy Kennedy is 3-6 against Vanderbilt during his career as a head coach.

• During the 2010 NCAA Tournament, Kennedy’s 13th-seeded Murray State squad defeated No. 4 seed Vanderbilt during the tournament’s opening round in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics