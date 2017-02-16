Phillips Tops Leaderboard After 36 Holes in Hawai’i

LIHUE, Hawai’i – Aggie sophomore Chandler Phillips shot his way atop the leaderboard at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate Thursday as the No. 18 Texas A&M men’s golf team maintained second place after second round action on Wailua Golf Course.

Phillips (67+66=133, -11) reeled off six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on his way to tie his best collegiate round. Phillips passed first-round leader Jimmy Stranger of Virginia to take the top spot and holds a three-stroke advantage over the rest of the field. His 11-under score is the third-best 36-hole score in Aggie golf history and the top output in the last four seasons. The Huntsville, Texas, native is in search of his second tournament win with his other coming in the Golfweek Conference Challenge earlier this season.

“Chandler has been really impressive this entire trip,” Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said. “He’s playing some of the best golf I’ve ever seen him play. With the way he’s playing, converting all the opportunities, chipping and putting great, he’s got a great a chance to win the tournament tomorrow.”

The Aggies (276+281=557, -19) came into the day eight strokes back of Virginia (268+283=551, -25) and moved two shots closer to the Cavs after another low-scoring day. The 19-under tally is their best 36-hole score in seven years and helped them distance themselves from third-place UNLV (282+284=566, -10).

“I’m really proud of the guys today,” added Higgins. “We got off to a slow start and were able to shoot well on the back nine. We rallied and cut into the lead and we’re looking forward to playing in the final group for the fifth time in six tournaments this year. That’s always the goal, to have a chance to win. We are right there with Virginia who has a great team and we’ll be looking forward to the opportunity tomorrow.”

Texas A&M was aided by another good day from Kavan Eubank (69+69=138, -6). The junior birdied his final two holes to vault into a share of fifth. Sophomore Brandon Smith (69+72=141, -3) played the course at even par and holds a share of 14th place in pursuit of his first top-ten finish. Also in the Aggie lineup, newcomer Dan Erickson (71+75=146, +2) fell into 44th place shooting three-over and junior Andrew Paysse (74+74=148, +4) is in a tie for 59th after an up-and-down round where he shot just six pars.

Jake Goodman (72+71=143, -1) leads the Aggie contingent competing as individuals with a share of 22nd place. Max Miller (76+70=146, +2) and Josh Gliege ended (75+72=147, +3) in ties for 44th and 54th, respectively.

The Aggies tee off the concluding round at 12:30 p.m. (CT) Friday morning paired with leaders Virginia along with UNLV and BYU. Live scoring for the final round will be available atGolfStat.com. Stay tuned to 12thMan.com or follow the Aggies on Twitter (@AggieMensGolf).

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics