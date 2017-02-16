Nominations Open For 24th Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards

Which are Brazos County’s ten fastest growing private companies?

This is the 24th year of the Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards. And the nomination period is underway.

Applications are available online at bryan-rotary.org and at the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce office.

Anyone can submit a nomination, including self-nominations.

Nominees will receive an application to submit their gross sales information.

Entries are scored by the Texas A&M Mays Business School. Only the percentage of sales growth is released.

The winners will be announced June 14th at a luncheon featuring guest speaker.

Nominations will be taken through March 15th.

This year’s awards, which is an economic development program, is receiving significant financial support from Anco Insurance.

Qualifications for the awards are:

Independent, privately-held corporation, proprietorship or partnership that has been in business at least five years (franchises are not eligible).

Headquartered in Brazos County.

Sales of more than $50,000 but less than $25 million in fiscal 2012.

Five year sales history (2012-2016) must show an increase from fiscal 2015-2016.

Click below for comments from speakers at the Bryan Rotary 10 awards kickoff event.