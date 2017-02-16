No. 23 Texas A&M Women visit LSU Thursday night on The Zone

Game 26 • SEC Game 13 • Thursday, February 16, 2017 • 7 p.m. CT

No. 23 AP / No. 24 Coaches’ Texas A&M Aggies (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at

LSU Lady Tigers (17-8, 6-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, La. | Pete Maravich Assembly Center (13,215)

Radio: The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM (Tom Turbiville, Steve Miller)

TV: SEC Network Plus

No. 23 Texas A&M looks to extend their four-game winning streak against the LSU Lady Tigers inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network Plus. Authenticated subscribers can access the game online on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on computers, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring listeners the radio call on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM in Bryan-College Station, and broadcast worldwide on 12thMan.com.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair



In the teams’ first meeting this year, Anriel Howard scored with 3.6 seconds remaining, giving the Aggies a 54-52 win on Jan. 22. The Aggies have won three straight games in the series between the two teams.

The Aggies won 61-59 at No. 24 Tennessee in their last game, as Khaalia Hillsman ‘s put-back with 4.0 seconds to play gave the Aggies a two-point victory. Hillsman, who scored 19 points in her other game last week against Alabama, earned SEC Player of the Week honors for her efforts.

Aggie Guard Danni Williams

Raigyne Moncrief leads the Lady Tigers in scoring with 15.6 points per game, followed by Chloe Jackson (13.2). LSU has won two straight home games, and is 11-3 overall at the Maravich Assembly Center this season.

After this game, the Aggies will return to Reed Arena for their final home-stand to host No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics