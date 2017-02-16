Investigation Is Underway Of How A Brazos County Jail Inmate Died

A Bryan man died Wednesday night after he was arrested by Bryan police and taken to the Brazos County jail.

The sheriff’s office reports jail employees noticed 39 year old Johnny Dewayne Hall appeared disoriented.

Following a medical evaluation at the jail, Hall was taken to a local hospital, where he died in the emergency room.

An autopsy has been ordered, the Texas Jail Commission has been notified, and the Texas Rangers has been asked to conduct an investigation independent of an internal probe by the sheriff’s office.

According to the arrest report, a Bryan policeman saw a car driven by Hall run a stop sign at Waco and Old Kurten Road. Then the car failed to stop for six-tenths of a mile, where along the way, Hall is accused of throwing out a clear plastic bag that was found and tested positive for cocaine.

According to online records, it’s the 25th time Hall was booked in the Brazos County jail, though it’s the first time in six years and 19 of the 25 took place during the 1990’s.

News release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s office:

On Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at approximately 11:05 p.m., an inmate in the Brazos County Jail, 39 year old Johnny Dewayne Hall from Bryan, Texas, was transported from the jail to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital. Mr. Hall was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m. at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Mr. Hall had been detained by the Bryan Police Department at 9:05 p.m., and had been subsequently arrested and transported to the jail. He was accepted at the jail at 10:19 p.m., and was being booked on charges of Fleeing from a Police Officer and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

At the jail, initial reports indicate that Mr. Hall was seated in the intake area waiting to complete the intake process when he first appeared to be disoriented. Reacting to his condition, Booking Officers called for assistance from the jail medical staff. Medical personnel responded, observed his condition and checked his vital signs. Following the evaluation, medical personnel made the decision to call for an ambulance to transport Mr. Hall to the hospital. Bryan EMS arrived and conducted their evaluation, then transported him to the hospital.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into the incident, and the Texas Rangers have also been asked to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. The Texas Jail Commission has been notified, as required by state statute. Additionally, the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, Tommy Munoz, has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. A Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General. These investigations are standard procedure following a custodial death.