FBI Separate Investigations Of San Antonio State Senator & School Board Member

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Federal agents have raided the office of a Democratic state Senator from San Antonio with close ties to a scandal ridden oil field

services company.

FBI spokesman Michelle Lee said Thursday that agents from the FBI and IRS are conducting a law enforcement operation at the office of Sen. Carlos Uresti. She said no arrests have been made.

Uresti provided legal services for FourWinds Logistics and served as its outside general counsel for a period in 2014. The now-bankrupt company sold sand used for hydraulic fracturing.

Three company officials have recently pleaded guilty to a felony charge to commit wire fraud following an investigation by the San Antonio Express-News.

Uresti said in a statement that his staff is cooperating with federal agents reviewing documents as part of the Fourwinds investigation.

——————————————————————–

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Prosecutors say a San Antonio school board member has been indicted in a public corruption probe involving alleged bribes from insurers seeking district contracts.

FBI agents on Thursday arrested Olga Hernandez in San Antonio. The 66-year-old San Antonio Independent School District trustee faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud.

Hernandez was elected in 2006. The indictment alleges Hernandez, from March 2008 to May 2015, accepted cash, jewelry and travel and then voted in favor of contracts for specific insurers.

Prosecutors say Hernandez conspired with two insurance representatives who’ve since pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related counts.

An attorney for Hernandez denies the allegations. Details weren’t immediately available on further court proceedings for Hernandez.

A school district statement says administrators await additional information in the case.