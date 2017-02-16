CASA Volunteers Helping Local Children in Need

In January, Governor Greg Abbott named four emergency items in his State of the State Address, including reforming Child Protective Services.

Locally, Voices for Children recruits and trains Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, to help children in the foster care system.

Executive Director, Liana Rike said they help more than 200 children each year in the Brazos Valley.

“All of the children that we work with have suffered some sort of abuse or neglect. The state has deemed their home not safe for them to stay in,” said Rike.

She said CASA volunteers are not foster parents, but their goal is to navigate the child into a permanent, loving home as quickly as possible.

CASA volunteers also serve as a link between the child and the court system, so the child does not get lost in the even larger foster care system.

