Bryan Council Expresses No Opposition To More Money For The Downtown Bryan Association

The Downtown Bryan Association (DBA) has asked for another $150,000 dollars from the Bryan city council to operate the agency.

The council has given DBA $165,000 each of the last four years to operate the organization. That does not count the city’s yearly appropriation for DBA to administer the Texas Reds Festival.

There was no council opposition for additional operating money during a presentation made by DBA executive director Sandy Farris at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.

Farris says hotel occupancy tax money can pay for the additional funding.

Farris says $100,000 would go towards more staff. That’s after she said she and her staff spent more than 700 hours last year working events outside office hours.

Another $25,000 would go towards more advertising outside of the twin cities, $15,000 to cover event sponsorships, and $10,000 to add a cleaning crew before and after downtown events.

Farris says downtown Bryan is receiving competition from what she called “simulated downtown” developments in Bryan, College Station, and The Woodlands.

Mayor Andrew Nelson called on a community roundtable to build downtown Bryan beyond the monthly First Friday event.

Click HERE to read and download the DBA presentation given to the city council.