Another Spike In Vehicle Burglary Reports To CS Police

Another Spike In Vehicle Burglary Reports To CS PoliceFeatured Stories, News Thursday, February 16th, 2017
From last Thursday (2/9) through Wednesday (2/15) at 8 p.m., College Station police has logged 38 vehicle burglaries.
15 were reported last Saturday.
And nine took place Wednesday. Seven of those nine were between midnight and 2 a.m. at two apartment complexes where suspects made forced entry and took whatever they could.
During the same seven day period in Bryan, police received seven cases…between zero and two vehicle burglaries a day.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113004
Posted by Bill Oliver on Feb 16 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.