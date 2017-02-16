Home » Featured Stories, News » Another Spike In Vehicle Burglary Reports To CS Police

From last Thursday (2/9) through Wednesday (2/15) at 8 p.m., College Station police has logged 38 vehicle burglaries.

15 were reported last Saturday.

And nine took place Wednesday. Seven of those nine were between midnight and 2 a.m. at two apartment complexes where suspects made forced entry and took whatever they could.

During the same seven day period in Bryan, police received seven cases…between zero and two vehicle burglaries a day.

