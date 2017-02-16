Aggies Battle, Fall Just Short at Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)–Luke Kornet scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Vanderbilt rallied from an 11-point deficit in beating Texas A&M 72-67 Thursday night.

With the win, the Commodores (13-13, 6-7) snapped a four-game home skid in Southeastern Conference play. They also swept the Aggies after winning at Texas A&M 68-54 on Jan. 31.

Vanderbilt used its 3-point shooting prowess as the SEC’s best team outside the arc to overcome the Aggies’ dominance inside the paint.

Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 14 points off the bench for Vanderbilt, and Joe Toye tied his career-high with 13. Riley LaChance finished with 12.

Texas A&M (13-12, 5-8) announced before tipoff that sophomore guard DJ Hogg will miss the rest of the season with an injured foot. Tyler Davis scored 25 points, and Robert Williams added 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Aggies outscored Vanderbilt 42-22 inside the paint.

Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67

Feb. 16, 2017 – Memorial Gym (Nashville, Tenn.)

Texas A&M saw its season record fall to 13-12 with a 5-8 mark in SEC play following a 72-67 loss to Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym on Wednesday evening.

The all-time series between the schools now stands at 7-2 in favor of Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M enjoyed control of the interior, finishing with a 42-22 edge for points in the paint as well as a 41-36 rebounding advantage … Vanderbilt, however, was able to hit 10-of-26 3-point field goal attempts (38.5 percent) while A&M converted only 3-of-16 shots from distance (18.8 percent).

Vanderbilt, on the strength of eight first half 3-point field goals, carried a 35-34 lead into the intermission.

A&M used the starting lineup combination of Admon Gilder , JC Hampton , Tonny Trocha-Morelos , Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the fourth time this season (2-2).

Sophomore Tyler Davis tied his career-high with 25 points, converting 11-of-18 shot attempts.

tied his career-high with 25 points, converting 11-of-18 shot attempts. Sophomore Admon Gilder played all 40 minutes for the eighth straight game, finishing with 14 points, five assists and a personal-best eight rebounds.

played all 40 minutes for the eighth straight game, finishing with 14 points, five assists and a personal-best eight rebounds. Freshman Robert Williams posted his third consecutive and team-leading eighth double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds … The Vivian, La., native also blocked a pair of Commodore shot attempts, giving him 63 swats on the season and extending his nation-leading blocked shot streak to 25 games.

posted his third consecutive and team-leading eighth double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds … The Vivian, La., native also blocked a pair of Commodore shot attempts, giving him 63 swats on the season and extending his nation-leading blocked shot streak to 25 games. Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy fell to 112-82 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 323-261 in 19 seasons as head coach.

Texas A&M returns home to Reed Arena where it will host Auburn on Saturday afternoon … The game is slated to be televised on ESPNU with tip off at 3 p.m. (CT).