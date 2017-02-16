Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggie baseball’s George Janca steps up to the plate

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggie baseball's George Janca steps up to the plate

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

In this week’s episode, Texas A&M infielder George Janca previews the upcoming Aggie baseball season and sheds some light on his walk-up song selections. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor scatter shoot on the other Aggie programs currently in competition during a busy time of the year for the athletic department.

