My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggie baseball’s George Janca steps up to the plate

In this week’s episode, Texas A&M infielder George Janca previews the upcoming Aggie baseball season and sheds some light on his walk-up song selections. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor scatter shoot on the other Aggie programs currently in competition during a busy time of the year for the athletic department.

