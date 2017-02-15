Texas A&M Women Break School Record, Win 800 Free Relay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Texas A&M’s 800-yard freestyle relay snapped the Georgia Bulldogs’ seven-year stranglehold on the race in school record fashion to highlight the Aggie women’s first day at the 2017 Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships on Tuesday at the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee campus.

The Aggies are seeking to defend their 2016 SEC team title and secured the day one lead with 158 points, followed by Georgia (155), Missouri (146), Auburn (141), Kentucky (139), Tennessee (132), Florida (116), South Carolina (90), Alabama (87), LSU (74) and Arkansas (58).

The Aggies’ foursome of senior Sarah Gibson , sophomore Sydney Pickrem , freshman Katie Portz and sophomore Claire Rasmus combined to touch the wall in 6:57.90, which lopped nearly a second off the old record of 6:58.80 set by Liliana Ibanez, Meredith Oliver , Kelli Benjamin and Sarah Henry at the 2014 SEC Championships. The win snapped the Bulldogs’ SEC winning streak that began in 2010 and it was the Aggies’ first conference victory in the 800 free relay since the 2010 Big 12 Championships.

“Georgia has been a powerhouse for so long in that race so to get the victory is a testament to where we’ve come from as a team and where we’re going,” Gibson said. “We’ve talked before that we wanted to get the school record and to get it here and know that we’re capable of going faster at NCAAs is really exciting.”

The 800 free relay win came on the heels of another school record effort by the Aggies in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of junior Beryl Gastaldello, junior Jorie Caneta , Gibson and sophomore Lexie Lupton took runner-up honors with a time of 1:35.33, which eclipsed the old record of 1:35.59 set at the 2014 NCAA Championships by Benjamin, Breeja Larson, Paige Miller and Erica Dittmer.

The Aggies also scored big points in the three-meter dive with seniors Madison Hudkins and Zoe Alaniz combining to score 38 points. Hudkins, despite battling chronic knee problems, grabbed the bronze medal with a score of 365.05, while Alaniz finished 16th with a score of 286.35. Hudkins’ point total pushes her to the No. 2 spot on the school’s all-time performers list at a championship meet in the three-meter dive.

“Madi is just one tough, fiery competitor,” Aggie diving coach Jay Lerew said. “She’s battling a knee injury that doesn’t allow her to train the way she would like to, but she just comes out and battles. I’m so proud of what she’s been able to accomplish.”