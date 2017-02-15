Texas A&M’s Gibson Wins 500 Free, Pickrem Breaks 200 IM School Record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Texas A&M senior Sarah Gibson struck gold in the 500-yard free and sophomore Sydney Pickrem shattered the Aggie women’s oldest school record to highlight day 2 at the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday at the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee campus.

The defending SEC Champion Aggies kept the team lead for a second straight day with 488 points and were trailed by Georgia (410), Auburn (371), Missouri (349), Tennessee (344), Kentucky (310), Florida (238), LSU (231), South Carolina (203), Alabama (187), Arkansas (133) and Vanderbilt (30).

Gibson got the Aggies off to a fast start with a victory in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 4:38.92. It was Gibson’s second career individual SEC Championship after her win in the 100 butterfly in 2016. The Aggies accumulated 72 points in the race with senior Sycerika McMahon finishing eighth in 4:46.38 and sophomore Claire Rasmus and freshman Sarah Metzsch grabbing the top two spots in the C final in 4:41.07 and 4:45.16, respectively. Junior Caitlyn Moon also chipped in a 23rd place finish in 4:49.02.

“Sarah swam a good, smart, solid race,” Aggie head coach Steve Bultman said. “She took care of business and raced home at the end. She was well-paced, even splits so that was good to see. We also got some solid points from Sycerika McMahon , and Claire Rasmus and Sara Metzsch had really strong swims in the evening.”

The Aggies scored huge points in the 200 IM with seven swimmers in the A or B final combining for 149 points. Leading the way was Pickrem, who earned runner-up honors while breaking the oldest school record in the Aggies’ record book with a time of 1:53.64. The old record of 1:54.45 was set by fellow Canadian Julia Wilkinson at the 2010 NCAA Championships.

“We scored a ton of points and we finally broke the school record in the 200 IM record with Sydney,” Bultman said. “We’d been close a bunch of times but couldn’t get it done until tonight. Unfortunately Sydney didn’t win the race but was a close second and smashed the school record.”

Junior Bethany Galat also made the 200 IM award podium for the bronze medal in a lifetime-best 1:54.86, followed by junior Lisa Bratton in fifth (1:56.30) and sophomore transfer Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo in sixth (1:56.60). Junior Kristin Malone won the B final in 1:57.17 and was trailed by senior Ashley McGregor in 13th (1:58.35) and junior Esther Gonzalez in 16th (1:58.88).

Junior Béryl Gastaldello , the Aggies’ school record holder in the 50 free, placed fourth in the race with a time of 21.95, while freshman Amy Miller chipped in six points with a 19th place finish in 22.76 and sophomore Lexie Lupton was 24th in 23.02.

The Aggies received points from all three of their divers in the one-meter dive with seniors Madison Hudkins and Zoe Alaniz and sophomore Alaïs Kalonji combining for 24 points. Hudkins placed 11th with a 298.0 point total, Alaniz was 20th with 274.90 and Kalonji placed 22nd with 263.15 points.

Texas A&M closed out the day with a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard free relay with the foursome of Gastaldello, Malone, Miller and Lupton finishing in a season-best and NCAA “B” cut time of 1:28.85.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics