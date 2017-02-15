State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 15th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed funding special items, his committee appointment, Proposition 7, the rainy day fund, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 15.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
