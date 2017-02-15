Murder-Suicide Between Bastrop and Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ A man is hospitalized in critical condition after investigators say he abducted a woman he knew from a Bastrop barber shop, drove her toward Austin, shot her dead as deputies approached, then turned the gun on himself.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says a man walked into the barber shop about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and demanded that the woman leave with him, brandishing a handgun when the woman refused.

Spokeswoman Kristen Dark says the pair headed toward Austin on Texas 71 until coming upon Del Valle (VA’-lee) High School, where students were waging a walkout to protest a federal immigration crackdown. When deputies handling crowd and traffic control spotted the couple and approached, the man shot the woman, then himself with deputies opened fire.

No identities have been released.