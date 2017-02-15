Martin Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M junior Corbin Martin was one of 55 players named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, USA Baseball announced on Wednesday.

The 40th Golden Spikes Award will be presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation on June 29 in Los Angeles.

Martin pitched in 16 games as a sophomore, including three starts. He notched a 2-1 record with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. He went 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA in his 13 relief appearances.

The Cypress, Texas native impressed observers over the summer pitching for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League. Martin pitched in 14 games for the Commodores logging a 0-1 record with six saves, a 1.14 ERA while striking out 22 in 15.2 innings. He logged two saves in three postseason appearances, recording seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. He earned All-Cape Cod League recognition for his performance.

As a freshman, Martin pitched in 14 games, all out of the bullpen, logging a 2-0 record with a 2.95 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

Texas A&M finished 49-16 last year, finishing 20-10 in the SEC. The Aggies won the SEC Tournament championship advanced to the College Station Super Regional after winning their eighth regional crown.

The Aggies open the 2017 campaign Friday when they host the Bowling Green State Falcons in a 6:30 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

