Harrington Tosses Complete Game Shutout as No. 17 Texas A&M Downs Sam Houston State, 2-0

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 17 Texas A&M softball team defeated Sam Houston State, 2-0, behind a complete game shutout by junior Trinity Harrington Wednesday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Harrington fanned eight and allowed only one hit to earn her second victory and first shutout of the season. The Greeley, Colo., native retired the first 12 batters she faced and only allowed three baserunners.

In the fifth inning, Sam Houston State threatened with runners on second and third with no outs but Harrington thwarted the rally with two strikeouts and a ground out to end the inning.

With two outs and nobody on in the sixth, junior Tori Vidales got the Aggies started with a base hit up the middle. After juniors Ashley Walters and Kristen Cuyos reached base via a walk and single, respectively, freshman Sarah Hudek delivered a two-RBI single into right to give the Maroon and White the lead.

The Aggies put their 19 game non-conference home win streak on the line this weekend as they host Missouri State, New Mexico and Stephen F. Austin in the Texas A&M Invitational at the Aggie Softball Complex beginning Friday.

Texas A&M head coach Jo Evans

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics