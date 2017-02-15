Early Morning Fatality Crash Near Bryan Municipal Golf Course

A Silsbee, Texas man died following a crash early Wednesday morning near the Bryan municipal golf course.

Bryan police report a pickup driven by 23 year old Ross Lightfoot was going east on Villa Maria near Lakeview when it crossed the center line and struck the drivers side door of another pickup.

Lightfoot was declared dead at the scene.

The other driver, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The BPD news release states speed was a contributing factor in the collision, which was reported Wednesday at 1:35 a.m.