DPS Places Bryan Man On Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Michael Christopher Sanchez, 32, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Sanchez, a Latin Kings gang member, is wanted for parole violation and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Sanchez has been wanted since September 2015 and has ties to Bryan (his last known address), Houston and Hearne, Texas. Sanchez’s criminal history includes burglary, assault and drug charges. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=352.

Sanchez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, chest, head, left leg and arms; and multiple scars on his face. Sanchez has prior work history as a skilled mechanic.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.