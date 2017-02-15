Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 15th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the firing of Michael Flynn, taxes, job creation, how to get in touch with him or his office, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 15.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.