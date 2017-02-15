Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 15th, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the firing of Michael Flynn, taxes, job creation, how to get in touch with him or his office, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 15.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores021517

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112919

Posted by on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-