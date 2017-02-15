College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 15th, 2017
City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed their strategic planning meeting, ETJ, workforce education and training, residential development, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 15.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
